Mathis ISD Business Professionals of America (BPA) recently participated at the state BPA virtual meet on March 2-6. With the support of Mathis High School teachers Debra Cornett, Walter Scott and Daniel Gonzales, 18 students participated and they all qualified to go on to nationals.
The following students qualified to advance with the following achievements at state:
Bella Acuna – 3rd in Extemporaneous Speech and 1st in Web Site Design Team
Jacob Barrera – 2nd in Fundamental Desktop Publishing
Marisol Coronado – 2nd Graphic Design Promotion
Marissa Del Bosque – 1st in Computer Security and 3rd in Administrative Support Team
Angelica Encinia – 1st in Administrative Support Research and 1st in Web Site Design Team
Jacquelynn Garcia – 1st in Video Production Team
Jailynn Garcia – 4th in Fundamental Desktop Publishing and in open events placed 1st in Administrative Support Concepts and 1st in Management, Marketing & HR Concepts
Jocelynn Gonzales – 1st in Web Site Design Team
Destiny Gutierrez – 2nd in Fundamental Word Processing and in open events placed 1st in Medical Terminology Concepts
Nathaniel Gutierrez – 3rd in Computer Network Technology and in open events placed 4th in Administrative Support Concepts
Jasmine Leal – 2nd in Health Administrative Procedures and open events placed 2nd in administrative Support Concepts and 2nd in Medical Terminology Concepts
Madison Leal – 1st in Health administration Procedures and 3rd in Administrative Support Team
Mercedes Leal – 3rd in Health Administration Procedures
Christopher Medrano – 2nd in Digital Media Production and 1st Video Production Team
Sonia Robles – 1st in Fundamental Desktop Publishing and 1st in Video Production Team
Michael Rodriguez – 2nd in Extemporaneous Speech
Samson Rodriguez – 3rd in Intermediate Word Processing and 3rd in Administrative Support Team
Ysabelle Westbrook – 1st in Entrepreneurship and 1st in Web Site Design team
All 18 students will be attending the National BPA Competition virtually from April 26 through May 8.