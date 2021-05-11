The BPA national qualifiers from left, Marisol Coronado, Mercedes Leal, Madison Leal, Jacquelyn Garcia, Nathaniel Gutierrez, Christopher Medrano, Jacob Barrera, Michael Rodriguez, Ysabelle Westbrook, Jocelynn Gonzales, Destiny Gutierrez, Sonia Robles, Marissa DelBosque and Bella Acuna. Not pictured, Angelina Encinia, Jailynn Garcia, Jasmine Leal and Samson Rodriguez.