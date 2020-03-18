Mathis calls for special City Council meeting tonight to discuss coronavirus, declaration of emergency

MATHIS – The city of Mathis has called a special City Council meeting to discuss the coronavirus pandemic and how the city will move forward. There will be a public forum before discussions take place and the public is invited to speak.
Mayor Ciri Villarreal will also consider a proclamation of Local State Disaster due to the ongoing health risks the virus has presented to not only the city but the surrounding areas.
The meeting will take place tonight, March 18, at Mathis City Hall, 411 E. San Patricio Ave. at 7 p.m.