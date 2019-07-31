Mathis city council approves application submission for revitalization

Mathis – Mathis City Council unanimously approved the application submission of the 2019 Texas Community Development Block Grant Downtown Revitalization and Main Street Program at Monday’s meeting.
The city had previously submitted and received a grant two years ago for the Downtown Revitalization Project.
The original project called for construction on the 100 and 200 block of East San Patricio Avenue in downtown Mathis but costs only allowed the 200 block to undergo a makeover.
“This is the same application that we submitted two years ago for the downtown sidewalk project,” said MEDC Executive Director Doug Dowler. “So the application cycle now is coming back up again to where we can apply for the conclusion of what we originally intended.”
The 100 block of East San Patricio Avenue would undergo the same construction as the 200 block experienced.
Dowler said that the new application is different from the previously submitted one.
“One thing, though, that is different with this application and with the one before is that the CPG program will not allow applications that do not have current audited financial statements,” he said. “So we will have to have by Oct. 1, a 2018 audited financial statements.”
Additionally, the maximum grant given has increased from $250,000 to $350,000.
Dowler said the application won’t be looked at if the city does not have audited financial statements in time.
“We’re willing to go forward and put together the application submitted but, you know, the pressure’s on,” he said. “But we’re in a good position to get to receive the grant.”