Mathis city council brews project approval

Mathis – At Monday’s city council meeting, Doug Dowler, Mathis Economic Development Corporation (MEDC) executive director, brought a resolution to approve a project to remodel an old gin into a brewery.
An organized group called Elgin Brewing Company, LLC approached MEDC for plans to remodel an old gin into a brewery.
Dowler said the resolution authorizing the project approval does not mean MEDC is going forward with the project or making a commitment to it.
“We’re beginning the process by which we will get the project put together and will be back before you with the final project, parameters and cost and all,” Dowler said.
In addition to the brewery, the company plans to have a tasting room and eventually have places for food trucks.
MEDC plans to pursue ownership of the proposed property through taxing entities.
According to Dowler, the city of Mathis has done the same thing with properties in the downtown area.
“You may recall a few years back, we did the same thing with these properties here in the downtown area, where we come back to the city and to the county and requested that they refund these buildings back to us,” said Dowler.
Once MEDC obtains the proposed property, they will negotiate with the company to go ahead and allow them to start a remodel reconstruction of the development and develop the Elgin Brewery.
The group already has construction plans that are being developed and finalized, according to Dowler.
Mathis City Manager Michael Barrera stated the group has brought the project to the council before.
“(The project) has been slow moving but I think they’re still wanting to move forward with that building,” said Barrera. “I think we’ve got an avenue that we can make it happen.”
The city council unanimously approved the resolution for the project approval.