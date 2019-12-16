Mathis council approves $4.2 million bond issuance for road, infrastructure work

MATHIS – In just a few short months, Mathis residents will be seeing a lot of work going on to improve the city’s streets which has been desperately needed for years.
On Monday, the Mathis City Council approved the issuance of $4.2 million in bonds to fund the enormous project, which has been in the works for years, but due to the city’s financial situation, has never taken off.
“We had gone through the budget process for the last fiscal year and worked on a plan on how to try to get the biggest bang for our buck,” Mathis City Manager Mike Barrera said.
“We talked about a phased in approach, doing it every five years and issuing some bonds and doing about 2,100 feet of street rehab with some utility line rehab.
“And we got together with financial advisors and ran some scenarios and it looked like we could save additional money and get all the work done in one issuance here in 2020.”
Barrera said the original plan would have taken about 10 years to complete, but with their new bond issuance, the entire project, which will be at least 6,300 linear feet of rehab to the roads, could kick off as soon as next summer.
“It’s a big statement for Mathis and what they’re doing,” Mathis Economic Development Corporation Executive Director Doug Dowler said. “I don’t know any other city that has taken action like Mathis has as far as trying to improve the roads and infrastructure with that amount of money.
Dowler added that even though $4.2 million is a lot of money, it won’t go far, but it’s a step in the right direction and he’s excited to see the improvements within the city and proud of the initiative the city officials have taken.
“For the city to step forward and issue $4.2 million, that’s just incredible for the city,” he continued. “What an initiative for a small town like Mathis.
“Mathis is stepping out there and saying, ‘Hey we can do this’ – and that’s a good thing.”
Barrera said that because of being behind on the city’s audits and some old debt, the city just couldn’t get the right financial footing to take on any sort of large projects. But with the audits finally caught up and the debt paid off, he jumped at the chance to finally get the project off the ground.
“We’ll be getting approval to issue those bonds in January with actual funding coming sometime in February,” Barrera said. “So we’ll be looking at hiring on an engineer and having all the plans designed so that once we get that funding, we can get started as soon as possible.
“I think it’ll be a great thing for the community. It’s one of the issues that we’ve been addressing for a long time and just didn’t have the funding to do it.
“Hopefully the public will see that we are addressing some of the needs that they believe are needing to be addressed.”