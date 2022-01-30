U-Haul Company of Texas recently announced that Howdy RV signed on as a U-Haul neighborhood dealer to serve the Mathis community.
Howdy RV, 10754 Interstate 37 N. in Mathis, will offer essential services like U-Haul trucks, trailers, towing equipment, moving supplies and in-store pickup for boxes.
Howdy RV owner Troy Snody is proud to team with the industry leader in do-it-yourself moving and self-storage to better meet the demands of San Patricio County.
U-Haul has teamed with other independent dealers to offer rental equipment to do-it-yourself movers since 1945. During these challenging times for small businesses, more than 21,000 dealers across the U.S. and Canada are generating supplemental income through their U-Haul affiliation. When customers rent from a U-Haul dealer, they are directly supporting an independent small business in their community.
Because no financial investment is required to be a dealer, these local affiliates are not U-Haul franchises. They are simply small businesses that have committed a portion of their lot space for U-Haul equipment, and a portion of their time to help meet the mobility needs of their neighbors.
Normal business hours are 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday and 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday. Residents ca reserve U-Haul products at this dealer location by calling (361) 547-8112 or visiting www.uhaul.com/Locations/Truck-Rentals-near-Mathis-TX-78368/009454/ today.