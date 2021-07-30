The Mathis Independent School District announced on Monday, July 12, that during the 2021-22 school year, healthy meals will be offered to all students for free.
In previous school years, a student’s household was required to meet income eligibility standards in order to qualify for school meals at no or reduced cost.
This year, the United States Department of Agriculture issued guidance allowing all schools to offer students, regardless of their household income and without the application process, free school meals for the 2021-22 school year.
Mathis ISD accepted these guidelines.
By the 2022-23 school year, the application process and eligibility requirements are expected to return.
