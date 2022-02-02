The search for a new superintendent at Mathis ISD has come down to one final applicant the district said in a press release.
“Upon careful consideration of the many applications received from highly qualified individuals, the (MISD) is proud to formally announce that Mr. Tim N. Norman is an excellent choice to lead Mathis ISD.”
Norman has more than 25 years of experience in the education field, holding positions as a teacher, coach and administrator throughout his career as well as more than seven years of superintendent experience, previously serving as a superintendent at Chireno ISD and currently serving as superintendent of Hubbard ISD.
He attended Stephen F. Austin State University, and graduated with a Bachelor of Science in kinesiology in 2001 and his master’s degree in educational leadership in 2005.
“Norman, together with his wife and children, are excited to be joining the Mathis I.S.D. family and establishing roots in the Mathis community,” the statement read. “The district is excited to announce Mr. Norman as the lone finalist for the Superintendent of Schools position and is excited to have him lead the District and serve the students, staff, parents and entire community of Mathis ISD.”
