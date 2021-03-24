Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton’s Human Trafficking Unit announced on March 1, that they made a arrest in relation to sexual assault of a child in Mathis.
Gabriel Gonzales, 56, a resident of Mathis, was arrested on a sexual assault of a child warrant. The unit said they received a tip on the case from the Polaris National Hotline, as well as a request for assistance by the Mathis Police Department.
In a release from the AG’s office, it read that during the investigation it was determined that in 2020, Gonzales had sexually assaulted a child in Mathis.
Gonzales was arrested and taken to the San Patricio County Jail without incident and was given a $40,000 bond.
•pgonzales@mysoutex.com•