Mathis, San Patricio EDC to conduct housing market study for county

MATHIS – The Mathis Economic Development Corporation (EDC) has joined forces with the San Patricio County EDC to conduct an employee housing market study. The two groups have contracted with Community Development Strategy to conduct the study and gather important information from those employed within San Patricio County.
In a statement, the San Patricio County EDC and Mathis EDC said they are sponsoring this survey in order to provide information that will inform their housing study that is now underway. A variety of good quality and affordable housing options is important for any community growing its population and job base.
They said this survey will help public agencies and the housing development industry better understand the present situation of county’s communities, beneficial policy changes that could be made and new housing choices that may need to be offered.
The results of this survey will eventually be made available to community leaders as well as the general public.
The release also stated that by donating a few minutes of county employees’ time, they will help decision makers in San Pat County have the information to address the area’s housing issues.
Information collected by this survey will be displayed in aggregate only, keeping all individual responses anonymous and confidential but they will provide vital input from the community.
The survey is only open to county employees. To receive a paper survey, visit the Mathis EDC at 111 E. San Patricio Ave. in Mathis or the San Patricio County EDC at E. Augusta Suite 801 Broadway Blvd. in Portland. Employees can also fill out the survey online at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/SanPatricioHousingSurvey.