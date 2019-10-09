MATHIS – Last year, outspoken breast cancer survivor Deborah Buchanan had an interesting idea for Breast Cancer Awareness Month in October.
Why not turn the entire city of Mathis pink?
“I’m encouraging all the businesses and residents to put out something pink,” Buchanan said last year. “Even if it’s just a pink bow. Let’s make Mathis pink for the month of October.
“It would just be neat to see the city of Mathis pink.”
In 2018, Buchanan succeeded in doing just that as everywhere residents looked, pink was sure to be displayed. From pink chairs outside businesses to giant pink breast cancer survivor ribbons in windows – pink was literally everywhere.
She said for the third annual Pink Out Mathis event, she wants to paint the town pink for those fighting the fight, for the families of those diagnosed, for the caregivers and for the memory of those who lost the battle with breast cancer.
On Oct. 12, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., a breast cancer awareness event will be held at Always Chevrolet, 102 S. Front St. in Mathis
The event is free to the public and includes a silent auction, door prizes and live music with booths from various local cancer organizations that will provide information about breast cancer.
“Everything will go to local charities that I have chosen,” Buchanan added. “We’re also encouraging breast cancer survivors or those diagnosed to attend the event.”
For more information search Mathis Breast Cancer Awareness Event on Facebook or email mathis.bcs2018@gmail.com.