Odem - San Patricio County Office received a phone call at 11:48 a.m. on July 20 of a fire occurring at the 4400 Blk of CR2221. Odem and Sinton fire departments were at the scene fighting the fire structure.
According to San Patricio County sheriff Oscar Rivera, the Odem fire department reported to a mattress catching fire at the residence. From there the fire spread to a shed located on the premises then spreading to the house itself.
No injuries were reported. Rivera stated that no one was present at the home when the fire started.
Red Cross arrived at the scene and is said to be helping the family who owned the home.
In a Facebook post, Rivera went on to thank both fire departments for their help. Rivera said in the post, "Thank you for these wonderful men & women who volunteer to provide for our safety at all times."