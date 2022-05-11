Portland Mayor Cathy Skurow was eager to share what the city has been up to over the past year during the State of the City luncheon last week.
Skurow applauded the city of Portland for the way it handled the pandemic, what she called, “... one of the greatest challenges of our generation.”
“It’s been a dark two years and I want to take the time and moment to acknowledge the pain and loss of so many of us,” she said. “Through these troubling times, the city of Portland has emerged in a state of financial and organizational strength. We have maintained steady operations, we have maintained a steady tax rate and despite everything, we have grown and prospered as a community.
“Portland is thriving.”
Skurow went on to talk about the city’s logo and tagline, ‘The Land of Possibilities’ and that just like a person who grows and prospers, Portland cannot remain in a state of possibility. She said that the city is a community of choice for families and those who cherish a safe, beautiful place to call home.
Skurow added that the city is seeing the results of decades of planning, financial responsibility, investing in its infrastructure and its amenities and have turned possibilities into realities.
In sales tax revenues, Portland has averaged approximately 8% year over year increases since 2011, its hotel occupancy tax revenues have averaged a 17% increase in that same time period. Portland has also grown its fund balance by over 105% over the past decade. It has also kept its tax rate the same despite a growing population.
“These are all incredibly strong indicators of our financial stability and the ability to maintain operations in the face of natural disasters or economic downturns,” Skurow continued. “In this year’s budget, the city council approved funding for one of the largest street improvement projects in the history of our city.
“More than $9 million will be invested over the next two years in streets and sidewalks across the city. More than $1.5 million will be invested in utility line replacements, and approximately $3 million will be invested in parking lot improvements, water storage, tank maintenance and drainage improvements.
“These are not sexy projects. They do not make headlines, but they do make for a responsibly run community.”
She also said that for Portland’s five year capital improvement program, the city plans to spend $116 million on projects including building a new library, a new senior center, and municipal office. It will also spend $1.5 million on improvements to the aquatic center, preliminary designs for wastewater treatment plant expansion, road widening, a linear park along Railroad Avenue, a new water storage tank and around 2024, a new fire station.
When it comes to housing, Portland currently has 12 residential subdivisions under construction.
“We know that there is a shortage of approximately 3,000 homes in the Coastal Bend,” Skurow said. “What I found is astounding is that the city of Portland currently has 3,109 single family home sites in various stages of planning and construction.
“These new homes will add an estimated $775 million of value to the tax base and more than $5 million in tax revenues once they come onto the tax rolls.”
She said that retail follows rooftops and praised the city council for its foresight in changing economic development policies to ensure that it can compete in drawing big business into the city, including one large box retailer that she teased, but didn’t name.
She added that one major change that could happen to Portland is the arts and entertainment district that the residents will vote for on May 7.
“Portland truly is a premier community,” Skurow said. “Together we have built a beautiful place to live in and together we continue to develop the amenities and offerings that make Portland a wonderful place to call home. A place where we have memories.
“For years, Portland has displayed the tagline ‘The Land of Possibilities,’ but we are no longer in that phase of development. We have evolved as a community and it is time to claim our identity.
“For us, it is and always will be focused on building community and raising families. I cannot express how proud I am to be part of this incredible community of people in this incredible organization. Together, we build our future. We build our community and we raise families.”
•pgonzales@mysoutex.com•