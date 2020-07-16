MATHIS – On June 1, the Mathis Economic Development Corporation (MEDC) hit a milestone after two years of working with the Railroad Commission of Texas and the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ).
The MEDC two years ago recognized that the site, located on Front Street in Mathis would probably never be able to be developed. The site had been abandoned for more than 40 years and was the former “jobber’”site of an oil, fluids, gas and auto supplies location which left the soil full of chemicals and hazardous materials.
There were also hydro-carbon storage tanks located underground as well as above ground distribution systems on the property.
Mathis Economic Development Corporation Executive Director Doug Dowler said, “Investing in the clean up of the property made sense. The property is a great location on the main road into Mathis downtown with plenty of access as it is a corner lot.
“We saw the potential for retail and commercial development, but knew that would never happen until we cleaned it up.”
Through state and federal grants, the MEDC was able to have the property cleaned up and will be putting it on the market soon.
Recently the hydro-carbon storage tanks were removed and the site was getting ready for final inspections by the TCEQ.
