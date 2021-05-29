Students at Stephen F. Austin Elementary School in Gregory-Portland were treated to a special interactive lesson, and, much to the elation of the students, the lesson involved a cow.
Steven Braneky of the Mobile Dairy Classroom of Southwest Dairy Farmers visited the school on Thursday, May 6, giving first and second grade students a real-life lesson in Ag Science. At first just excited to see a live cow, whose name was Vinessa – the Jersey Cow – the students also learned interesting facts about the species.
“They were in awe that cows have four stomachs, and they can’t produce milk until they have a calf,” Stephen F. Austin Elementary School Principal Brenda Brinkman said. “It was great fun to see their dismay to learn that chocolate milk doesn’t come from chocolate cows.
“The presenter was dynamic and held our young students’ attention with humor, fun and facts. Meeting Vinessa and seeing her produce milk was definitely a highlight.”
•jwillden@mysoutex.com•