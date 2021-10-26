The argument over the county creating a hospital district continues with San Patricio County Health Authority Dr. James Mobley providing more information on the subject that is heating up leading up to the special election early voting.
Information provided by The News of San Patricio in our previous edition stating that the tax rate was to be 10 cents for every $1 was inaccurate. The tax rate would be 10 cents, possibly up to 30 cents, for every $100.
Mobley recently provided information from the University of Wisconsin and Robert Wood Johnson Foundation from their County Health Rankings & Roadmap website which can be accessed at www.countyhealthrankings.org.
• Residents are likely to die three years sooner by living in San Patricio County than elsewhere in the state of texas.
• Residents are more likely to die in an accident if injured in the county than elsewhere in the state of texas.
• One in five adults in the county report either poor or fair health.
• A county hospital will provide service to all county residents, not just well insured residents.
• Hospitals provide services far beyond what free standing emergency rooms offer such as inpatient overnight care, surgery, blood banking, mammography and preventive services, colonoscopy and endoscopy and intensive care.
On Oct. 5, the Portland City Council vocalized their opposition against the county creating a hospital district and, in executive session, passed Resolution 847 opposing the creation of a hospital district.
“At that city council meeting they had, all we could do is stand there and listen and didn’t get to say our side,” Mobley said. “What’s going on here is that we finally got them to admitted they’ve been in negotiations for an amenity hospital in Portland.
“The problem is that it’s not going to serve the rest of the county.”
No formal research study
Mobley said that after two years of exploring options and interviewing local, state and national health care leaders, in his professional opinion as a serving health authority with 30 years experience, and as a primary care physician practicing in San Patricio County for more than 40 years, a hospital district is the only viable solution to establish a hospital that will serve all the residents of San Patricio County now and in the future.
The initial board is appointed
Mobley also stated that according to the Texas Health and Safety Code Sec. 286.042, initial directors shall be elected at an election to be held on the first Saturday in May following the creation of a hospital district.
The appointed directors serve only until the first election and will be appointed by the duly elected county judge and commissioners court. In May, the board members will be held accountable by the voters to either be elected or not.
The election date is set in state law as is the appointment by commissioners court.
No financial statement to support the tax rate
“A proposed budget and costs were presented to the city council and ignored,” Mobley said in the statement. “The request for an in-depth financial statement at this time is out of sequence in the process.
“The budget and costs provided were the best available at the time.”
He added that he consulted AG|CM – a construction management firm – along with Capital Healthcare Planning and the A&M Rural and Community Health Institute, local hospital administrators and the Refugio Hospital District to obtain prospective financial data.
He said that this information was ignored by the Portland City Council.
The law was due to change on Sept. 1
Mobley said the petition was submitted in exact accordance with state law. He said he obtained legal opinions from a hospital attorney, San Patricio County officials and state election officials.
In addition, the deadline for the county to place this on the November ballot was Aug. 16. He said he complied with existing law.
“Apparently, the city council would like to hold us to a legal standard that did not exist at the time the petition was submitted,” Mobley continued.
Citizens have not been informed
Since the placement of the proposition on the ballot, Mobley said he and Ron Jorgenson have done more than 40 presentations including television and radio interviews. Articles have appeared in the Corpus Christi Caller Times, the Aransas Pass Progress and The News of San Patricio. He said they have made presentations throughout the county and twice to the Portland City Council.
The petition is not in proper form
He added that the petition was reviewed by legal counsel prior to obtaining signatures. The Portland City Council has not submitted any claim that the petition is not in proper form.
The county commissioners should rescind their hospital district election order
Mobley stated that this was an illegal request. The proposition was correctly and legally placed on the ballot. To remove it would be illegal.
“This is an attempt to prevent the voters of San Patricio County from having their say at the ballot box,” Mobley said. “We trust that San Patricio County voters will do the right thing and pass the proposition.
A study should be undertaken
AG|CM – a construction management firm – and Capital Healthcare Planning along with the A&M Rural and Community Health Institute have provided estimates of healthcare needs in San Patricio County Mobley said.
“A hospital district will provide care that will save lives and reduce disability,” Mobley continued. “According to the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation, a resident of San Patricio County has a three-year lower life expectancy than the Texas average.
“A hospital district can begin to turn around this deadly trend. San Patricio County is ranked in the lower half of Texas Counties for Health Outcomes and Health Factors. (Source: County Health Ranking website).”
“(Portland Mayor Cathy Skurow) and city council members repeatedly expressed the sentiment that a hospital is unnecessary in San Patricio County and that there was no issue with access to Nueces County hospitals,” Mobley said. “Meanwhile, the mayor and city council have been secretly negotiating to bring an expensive for-profit hospital to Portland sometime in the next five years.
“Only after I asked the mayor directly if they were negotiating for a hospital did she admit to their secret endeavors.”
Portland officials have stated that a hospital district will not serve their residents unless a hospital was to be built in Portland. They do not see how a hospital being built anywhere else in the county would serve their residents as they live close enough to access Nueces County hospitals and would have their taxes raised for a facility that wouldn’t serve them.
Mobley added that an expensive for-profit hospital in Portland will not serve the needs of the entire county, especially the 20% of residents who do not have health insurance. He added that if a hospital district was to be passed, clinics would be created, especially in Mathis, the northernmost city in the county, to ensure health care is provided to everyone.
“The real issue here is that the mayor and city council are afraid that a hospital district would put their secretly negotiated hospital in jeopardy,” Mobley said. “The mayor and city council care more for their project than they do for the lives of San Patricio County residents.”
•pgonzales@mysoutex.com•