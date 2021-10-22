San Patricio County, like the rest of the state, is seeing COVID-19 cases and fatalities fall and vaccine rates slowly creep up, according to San Patricio County Health Authority Dr. James Mobley
Mobley told county commissioners last Monday that the active number of COVID-19 cases has dropped by 56 over the course of a week, and that 70% of citizens have had one dose of the vaccine and 59% are fully vaccinated.
Mobley also had an update on the contest he’s running where any county resident under the age of 18 can design the front and back of a postcard and the winners will be featured on a mailer to encourage residents to get vaccinated. The prizes for winning entries are Walmart gift cards in the amount of $50, $25 and $10.
The deadline to enter is Oct. 28, and the sheets can be picked up and dropped off at county public libraries or Judge David Krebs’ office at the Sinton courthouse.
Krebs, during the meeting, asked Mobley if there was any updates from the state about booster shots and young children being able to receive the vaccine.
“The implementation instructions are still not out there for booster shots, but I expect they’re coming,” Mobley said. “I expect the instructions to be in place starting in early November.
“It’s important to know that if I give you a booster shot right now, I am not protected under federal vaccine code. (That) will then be known as off label use. Therefore if the person has a reaction, the doctor can be sued.
“It’s important to follow the federal guidelines. If we start winging it, then we’re out on our own.
“Even though people have already been getting booster shots, officially they are coming, but they’re not here yet.”
He said that he has not heard anything official about children ages 5-11 being able to receive the vaccine, adding that he expects that announcement at the beginning of November as well.
Just days after the meeting, Pfizer and BioNTech announced that they had submitted an application to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for emergency use authorization of their COVID-19 vaccine for children between the ages of 5-11.
The companies said that, during their tests, when children in the 5-11 age group were given doses one third the size of those given to people 12 years old and older two weeks apart. the antibody response was the same as those ages 16-26.
The FDA has a meeting scheduled on Oct. 26 where it is expected to rule on the request. If approved, vaccines for that lower age group could go into effect by the end of October or beginning or November.
Mobley asked commissioners, “The real question then will be, will this be required immunization for school?
“Only time will tell.”
•pgonzales@mysoutex.com•