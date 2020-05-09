Moda Midstream completes 10 million barrel crude oil storage expansion at Ingleside, Taft facilities

INGLESIDE – As the United States struggles to find places to store crude oil, Moda Midstream, LLC is bringing its massive storage tanks online at just the right moment.
“At a time when there is a pressing need for additional crude oil storage, the early delivery of the tanks is another example of Moda’s ability to consistently provide solutions to our customers,” Moda President and CEO Bo McCall said. “Bringing 10 million barrels of storage online in just over a year and a half is a major accomplishment.”
In September 2019, Moda Ingleside Energy Center (MIEC) brought a proposal to the San Patricio County Commissioners seeking more tax abatements for their $350 million expansion project, building 8.5 million barrels of crude oil storage. At the time, the Texas-based company only had approximately 2.1 million barrels of oil storage capacity. The company said the upgrades would provide existing and potential customers the ability to safely and cost-effectively load very large crude carriers (VLCCs) at rates of up to 80,000 barrels per hour.
While $350 million is a lot of money to be spending in the county, the project only created 12 new, albeit higher paying, jobs. Commissioners balked at the abatement with County Judge David Krebs saying, “I guess my biggest question is, you know, we need abatements to create jobs – a lot of jobs. And that’s the problem we have here – 12 jobs and $300 million – it just doesn’t compute with our numbers.”
With no county tax abatements Liquids terminaling and logistics provider Moda Midstream, LLC (Moda) moved forward and on last Tuesday announced it has placed into service the final 495,000 barrel tank from its 10 million barrel crude oil expansions at the MIEC in Ingleside, and the Moda Taft Terminal in Taft. The completion of this storage expansion brings total storage capacity at MIEC and the Moda Taft Terminal to approximately 12 million barrels.
With the U.S. dealing with a crude oil storage crisis due to the COVID-19 pandemic causing people to stay home and global oil market disruptions, the storage shortage has caused crude oil facilities around the world to ease or even halt production, costing many workers their jobs. Moda’s expansion projects couldn’t have come at a better moment to help out the oil and gas industry during these trying times.
As the leading crude export facility in the United States, MIEC has direct connectivity to approximately 2.5 million barrels per day of Permian and Eagle Ford crude supply from four long-haul pipelines. Two of these pipelines – the Gray Oak Pipeline and the EPIC Crude Oil Pipeline – recently commenced full service. In addition, MIEC will be able to receive deliveries from Harvest Midstream Company’s Ingleside Pipeline, which is currently under construction and is expected to be placed into service later this year.
The company also announced that they have also obtained permits to construct additional crude oil storage capacity at both MIEC and the Moda Taft Terminal. Construction has begun at MIEC on a new expansion phase of an additional 3.5 million barrels of crude oil storage. Moda expects to begin placing storage tanks from this expansion into service later this year. MIEC will have total storage capacity in excess of 15.5 million barrels upon completion of construction.
Both MIEC and the Moda Taft Terminal are discussing further expansions with customers as well.
“I want to thank each and every member of the Moda team for their hard work and dedication in completing this expansion during the novel coronavirus pandemic as their efforts are critically important to our industry, our region and our country,” McCall said. “A special thanks also goes to our construction partners for the impressive job they did in completing the expansion safely and in accordance with our high standards.”