SINTON – An early morning alert at Sinton High School had Sinton Police Department, San Patricio County Sheriff’s Office and DPS surrounding the school.
According to Sheriff Oscar Rivera, a 15-year-old high school student posted a threat on Snapchat involving guns and the high school late Monday night, then deleted the post. Someone from the school had seen the post and took a screenshot but didn’t report until Tuesday morning which sent the school faculty and administration into full lockdown mode.
When the student arrived at school, he was quickly apprehended and taken into custody.
Sheriff Rivera said it was the same suspect arrested last year for a similar offense.