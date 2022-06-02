Last week Portland City Manager Randy Wright announced that Sarah F. Munoz, P.E., has been hired to serve as the city’s director of development services.
Munoz is currently serving as deputy director of public works for the city of Corpus Christi. She has worked for the city of Corpus Christi for the past eight years in various management positions including assistant director of public works, interim director and assistant director of parks and recreation and senior engineer for traffic and street operations. Prior to her job with the city of Corpus Christi, she was employed by the Texas Department of Transportation.
“I am very pleased to have Sarah joining our team,” Wright said. “She has broad experience in a number of important operational areas and will lead the development team at a time when we are experiencing significant growth.”
Munoz is a civil engineer and a graduate of Texas A&M University-Kingsville. She was honored in 2018 as Nueces County Young Engineer of the Year by the Texas Society of Professional Engineers. She and her husband, Gabe, have two children.