A phone call to the San Patricio County Sheriff’s Office led to the discovery of a body near Mathis.
In the afternoon hours of Monday, Aug. 23, a caller from New York alerted the San Patricio County Sheriff’s Office that he had been waiting for his nephew to arrive in New York from Mexico, but received a mysterious call with unfortunate news instead.
According to a Facebook post by San Patricio County Sheriff Oscar Rivera, the mysterious caller informed the uncle that his nephew had “medical difficulties and died.”
“The caller did give the uncle GPS coordinates to find the deceased nephew near Mathis,” Rivera said in his Facebook post. “Our deputies followed the coordinates to (County Road) 798 and discovered the body of an 18-year-old male.”
According to Rivera, a similar incident had occurred in Refugio only weeks earlier, when the body of a deceased female was located by GPS coordinates given to the family.
The female had apparently been traveling from Mexico to Alabama.
