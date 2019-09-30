Gregory
The city of Gregory will host a National Night Out at the Children’s Park on Oct. 1, from 6 – 8 p.m. Visitor’s will be able to meet first responders from the police department, fire department and ambulance service.
There will be goodies and snacks and the opportunity to “pose with the pros”.
Portland
National Night Out in Portland is a community-centered event emphasizing public safety and neighborhood partnerships. This year’s event is will be held from 6 – 8 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 1, at the Municipal Park, 1815 Memorial Parkway.
The whole family is invited to get to know police and fire personnel during a family-friendly event which will feature police and fire vehicles and equipment, demonstrations and activities to promote crime prevention and greater public safety. Hot dogs, popcorn and snow cones will be served courtesy of H-E-B.
For more details contact 361-777-4444.
Sinton
The Sinton Police Department and the city of Sinton will celebrate National Night Out with games, face painting, Kona Ice, food and more from 5:30 – 8 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 1, at the Sinton Community Center. (Dinos Alive CC begins at 6 p.m.)
First Responders and Emergency Vehicles will be on display. National Night Out promotes Policy-Community partnerships; crime, drug and violence prevention; safety and neighborhood unity. The event is free to the public.
Taft
National Night Out Block Party. Taft Police Department, city of Taft and the Taft Housing Authority will host it’s annual block party from 6 – 8 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 1, in the 300 block of Green Avenue.
The street will be blocked off to allow friends and guests the opportunity to mingle with each other, the members of the Police Depart, EMS and Volunteer Fire Department personnel. Children of all ages will enjoy being able to examine up close the vehicles and equipment used by first responders.
Vendors will be present. Call Linda at City Hall to reserve a spot and for other information about the event.
Odem
The Odem Police Department will host it’s first National Night Out from 6 – 10 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, Odem High school parking lot. Music, dancing contest (prize 4 tickets to Texas State Aquarium), Law Dogs Motorcycle Club comprised of local law enforcement officers, presentation of ‘jaws-of-life’, K-9 demonstration, SPC Sheriff’s Office representatives, inflatables by Happy Times Rentals of Odem and pony rides will be present
For more information or to register for a booth or a table, contact 361-368-1400.
Mathis
The city of Mathis will participate in National Night Out Tuesday, Oct. 29, from 6 – 8 p.m. Details to come.