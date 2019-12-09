22nd annual Shop with a Cop event seeks donations for kids’ holiday shopping spree

PORTLAND – The 22nd annual Shop with a Cop (SWC) event is still seeking donations to ensure area kids get the chance to make Christmas a special time to remember.
Law enforcement personnel from all over San Patricio County will descend on Portland’s Walmart later this month with area kids in tow as they grab items for their families for free.
According to the Shop with a Cop Corpus Christi Facebook page, SWC was started in 1997 by four officers who saw the need for children and families during the holiday. These are kids that may have fallen through cracks or recently come upon hard times.
SWC has helped thousands of kids over the years, and area law enforcement personnel feel the important part of the program is to show kids another side of law enforcement.
In order to ensure that every child in need receives this opportunity, the Portland Police Department and local community are seeking monetary donations.
Checks can be mailed to Shop with a Cop, P.O. Box 10128, Corpus Christi, TX 78460, or dropped off at the Portland Police Department, 1902 Billy G. Webb Drive.
Donations can also be made online by visiting facebook.com/ccfopswc and clicking on the Paypal link in the About section. For more information, contact Tara Mylett at 361-442-4787 or email shopwithacopccfop@aol.com.
“This is one of the best days of the year for us,” Portland Police Chief Mark Cory said of the event last year. “We do this job so we can make a difference. Sometimes that means catching the bad guys. But it also means being part of a program like this.
“We think it’s one of the best Christmas traditions ever.”
Paul Gonzales is the editor at the News of San Patricio and can be reached at 361-364-1270 or at mathisnews@mySouTex.com.