New clerks’ office hours highlight changes in the county due to pandemic

SINTON – With the COVID-19 pandemic shutting down the county courthouse a few months ago, some changes have been implemented in order to keep employees and visitors safe.
“In order to protect our staff so that we may continue to serve you, the San Patricio County Clerk and San Patricio County District Clerk are taking precautionary measures to modify services and availability to the public,” a statement read.
The offices said they are not assisting customers in-person unless they have an actual court hearing on that date or a pre-arranged appointment. This procedure will extend for up to eight weeks from March 31. The County Clerk’s Office added that they will only be issuing marriage licenses to San Patricio County residents and will monitor this situation and determine changes or extensions as needed.
The statement continued by stating, “We apologize for any inconveniences this may cause. We appreciate your understanding of the need to protect citizens, employees and their fami lies during this time. Thank you for allowing us to serve you. Our prayers are for the health of us all and for this to pass quickly.”
New public office hours have also been implemented and will continue even when the courthouse opens to the public. Both clerks’ offices are now open from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday, except for county holidays. Closing 30 minutes earlier will allow 30 minutes for the staff to sanitize at the end of each day.
“This could be a permanent thing,” County Clerk Gracie Alaniz-Gonzales said. “We’ve been cleaning, but it’s always after five o’clock so that’s a little bit of overtime everyday.
“Cerks, all over the state have these hours set pretty much that way, and have even before this virus.”
Alaniz-Gonzales added that her office doesn’t record anything in public records after 4:30 p.m. anyway so its not that big of a change for them.
When asked by commissioners why they needed to make the time change permanent, County Judge David Krebs said that all the new changes would most likely be implemented until the end of the year anyway due to the pandemic and the courts recently being moved to the Terry A. Simpson Civic Center.
“Unless the governor or the (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) decide they don’t want social distancing anymore, I see this as a normal thing from now on here in the county.”