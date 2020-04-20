New design firm, timeline sought for Harbor Bridge Project

CORPUS CHRISTI – With COVID-19 wreaking havoc on local business and industry, the Harbor Bridge Replacement Project is still moving forward as they seek a new design firm and try to determine a timeline for completion.
Public Information Manager of Flatiron/Dragados, LLC Lynn Allison held a meeting hosted by the Portland Chamber of Commerce via meeting website Zoom on Wednesday to update the public on the $900 million project.
She explained that they chose Robstown as the site to cast the concrete 100 to 120 ton segments that will eventually make up the new bridge roadway because with all the new industry coming into the area, Flatiron/Dragados, LLC (Harbor Bridge Project developer) didn’t want to run into delays due to other construction or compete for space in and around the port.
“Approximately 1,800 of these segments will be used on the approaches which you can see taking shape when you come from Portland into Corpus,” Allison said. “And you can see just by looking at the people standing on them how big each one of these segments are.
“The target to complete both the north and south approach is the first quarter of 2021. So far we’ve cast 1,417 of the 2,600 segments, and 514 have been delivered to the approaches for installation.”
She explained that the massive ‘towers’ seen around the Port of Corpus Christi have a base that is the length of two football fields.
Late last year it was revealed that one of the agencies working on the project, FIGG Bridge Engineers, also worked on the Florida International University bridge which collapsed on March 15, 2018, and killed six people.
On Nov. 14, the design work on the new bridge project was halted with TxDOT saying, “The Texas Department of Transportation continues to fully review the recent findings by the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) for applicability to TxDOT projects. During this review, TxDOT has asked Flatiron/Dragados, LLC, the developers of the Harbor Bridge Replacement Project, to suspend design activities on the Harbor Bridge project.”
Since then, Allison said that everything has been retested multiple times, and there have been no issues with the construction of the bridge.
She also stated that some major traffic changes will begin to take affect in the coming months and to visit harborbridgeproject.com/traffic-updates/road-lane-closures to stay informed of those changes.
“There will be some significant changes around the North Beach area and really throughout the downtown sea district and Crosstown Expressway area,” Allison continued. “If we’re doing a short term road closure or lane reduction we give the public 48 hours notice. If it’s a longer term closure we give two weeks notice.
“We’re constantly trying to make improvements to keep things flowing as smoothly as possible in light of all this construction.”
While construction on the project continues and new roadways and bridges are being completed on time, the one question on everyone’s mind is when will it be finished?
“We are still in the process of bringing in a new engineer of record, and that is a lengthy process of getting their approval and having them review all the designs in place. We don’t have an exact timeline for that, and when we do that answer will come from TxDOT.”
She added that the new engineers will only be working on the main span of the bridge which is the highlight of the bridge but only about 8% of the total project.
“Once the new engineer of record is announced, they’ll still need a substantial amount of time to do their own calculations before they even really start proceeding with the project,” Allison said. “So I don’t have an answer for you.”