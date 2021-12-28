The Planning and Zoning Commission held a public hearing for a new project that will not only bring new businesses to the city, but housing as well.
Houston-based Commercial Real Estate Firm McLeod Sears, who has also developed the old Kmart area in Portland, is looking at 44 acres of vacant retail property at the northeast corner of U.S. 181 on California Drive and East Broadway Boulevard near Walmart.
As Deputy City Manager Brian DeLatte explained during a recent Planning & Zoning Commission meeting, McLeod Sears normally wouldn’t need permission since the area is zoned for retail, but the firm wants to carve out 10 acres of that space for multi-family housing.
“The applicant is proposing approximately eight retail or restaurant pad sites in the south side of Bay Breeze Drive between California Drive and Broadway Boulevard,” DeLatte said. “The applicant is proposing a 10 acre multifamily track just south of Bay Breeze Drive, a 125,000 square foot single user retail building closer to Broadway Boulevard and another nine restaurant or retail pad sites in between those two tracks and U.S. Highway 181 Frontage Road and Broadway Boulevard.”
One of the main issues raised by residents that live in the area about the proposed development is the likely increase of traffic. There already is congestion in that area and DeLatte said that whether or not the commission agrees to let the project move on to the City Council’s desk, there needs to be improvements made to that area.
McLoed Sears Partner Michael McLeod Cobb told the commission, “One of the reasons we were attracted to Portland is the tremendous growth from all the industrial and development which is leading to additional housing development in the area.
“The other interesting component of this is given Portland’s location at the nexus of the bridge to Corpus Christi, it acts as a funnel for the entire trade area as far as Sinton to Rockport and further beyond for certain retailers. So it makes a lot of sense for certain retailers if we’re going to land north of Corpus Christi to consider the location in Portland.
“It is a large development and we don’t take the considerations of the public and your consideration lightly. We’ve worked with city staff to hopefully create and negotiate a (Planned Unit Development) which will satisfy everyone’s shared interest to improve the city and also address the concerns of the residents here.”
Portland resident Antonio Chia spoke during the public hearing and said, “I recently bought a home about three years ago and I’m very, very happy where I’m at and I know Portland is growing and I love it.
“But the people that live here have noticed a big problem, especially on the exit coming out of Walmart and putting more traffic lights like the images show will just cause more of a bottleneck.
“And flooding is a problem in that area. A few years ago, we had a tremendous amount of rain and everything flooded, so that’s a major issue.”
He also said that with more retail stores come more shoplifters and more foot traffic to the area which may lead to more break-ins to the homes already in the area.
“I don’t know much about property value, but with all that noise and business coming, who’s going to want to buy my home later on if I try to move. Who’s going to want to put up with all that noise?”
City staff responded with a written statement saying that there is no evidence that an increase in homes or businesses brings more crime. Also, the flooding in the area will be addressed by the Green Lake Dam project which is working with TxDOT to remedy the situation.
David McLeod, of no relation to any member of the firm, said, “I’ve lived here since 2007. I’ve seen the sprawl and the growth here in Portland and I like it. I come from a big city, and I enjoy it, but you’re the planning and development committee. He’s the builder.
“You know what I constantly see is our town growing and all this planning is not really the type of planning we need to make it successful from the day something opens over there.
“There’s construction continuously going on and it’s not adequately being addressed. If you’ve ever driven on our streets and driving through our intersection you know that what is there now is completely inadequate. It’s dangerous. It’s unsafe.”
He also added that noise from big rigs pulling in and out of Walmart has become an issue, with some drivers leaving their engines on all night while they sleep in the parking lot.
“So my personal opinion is and I would like to see if we’re going to do some planning development and rezoning that we really take a serious look at the traffic patterns and what we can do to make the traffic flow in and out of that area safe and easier for people because that’s a very dangerous situation and it’s inadequate right now.”
City staff responded in a written statement saying that they are working on traffic improvements already and with more development comes the opportunity to improve conditions even more.
After public comment was closed the Planning & Zoning Commission voted to have City Council rezone the 10 acres for residential.
During the following city council meeting, DeLatte brought in a traffic engineer Dustin Quales to explain what improvements needed to be for the traffic which could be tied into McLeod Sears’ cost.
City Manager Randy Wright pointed out that the traffic study was done as a city project on behalf of the residents because “ ... we want to know what the answers were, we want to solve this problem once and for all.”
He also said that the City Council would change an ordinance that would keep large trucks from parking at stores, such as Walmart, overnight.
The council approved the first reading of the ordinance rezoning change and will conduct the second public comment and reading later this month.
