Ground breaking is taking place for a new 7,000 square foot emergency management structure. The facility is to house the Emergency Operating Center for San Patricio County in the event of a storm. The Emergency Operating Center will include five permanent offices as a daily operating location as well as a mezzanine level of 1,200 square feet that will house the county’s IT system.
In addition, the Sheriff will have an office to manage dispatching throughout the county for emergency operating services. As some of the offices in the facility will be utilized year round, the extra space which is a major portion of the building can also be used for training and mock disasters.
This structure is designed to resist wind speeds up to 200 miles per hour and in the event of loss of electricity it will be 100 percent powered with an emergency generator. The building will be located at the San Patricio County Fairground property. Cost for construction is $3.3 million.
According to Brad Cutright, VP of the architectural firm Cutright & Prihoda Inc., “Everything is designed by the International Code Council 500 (ICC 500),” he said. “This is the driving code on how to design a windstorm resistant facility and that is the criteria that we had to work under.”
To explain the interesting process of constructing a dome structure, the building walls will be round and 12 feet tall. They will consist of eight-inch wide reinforced concrete blocks. Once the outside walls are complete, an inflatable membrane (similar to airship fabric) is used to create a dome shaped form to construct the roof.
The material is fastened to the walls and then draped into the center of the building. Once the building is sealed air-tight, a large blower is used to inflate the material. The building is kept at a positive pressure to maintain the dome shape while contractors install a web of reinforcing bars to the ceiling and then apply a closed cell foam insulation layer to the inside. This is followed by layers of shotcrete which is concrete applied through a hose using high pressure air.
“We’ve done buildings that are near absolute tornado resistant, if a flat wall is used it has to be a 12-inch block,” explained Cutright. “The circular construction method allows the wind to part around the structure and offers minimal wind resistance.” The other benefit to a dome style building is the interior height allows for more interior space than a traditional building without interior columns.
Cutright spoke about the engineering process and consideration of integrity. “The numbers either work or they don’t and part of the process is peer review,” he said. “Not only does the structural engineer have to verify that the design is good, there is a separate party that reviews the design to substantiate that the calculations are correct.”
“If there is any damage, it’s not to the hardened shell,” said Cutright. “It may be to the fascia or some outside trim but everybody inside will remain protected.” On the subject of flood or high water consideration, part of the ICC Code is the building has to be a certain elevation above flood level. “In our particular case, the finished floor is three feet above the ground level,” said Cutright.
Cutright expects the building to be finished by November 2023.