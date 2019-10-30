New floodplain software to streamline process, paving way for more industry at a faster pace

SINTON – With permitting in the county more than doubling since 2018, the pace of keeping up with each application, various industrial development projects, phone calls and questions has proven to be overwhelming, according to San Patricio County Floodplain Manager Shanna Owens.
She presented a plan at Commissioners Court on Oct. 21 to help streamline the process and provide faster response times for clients and residents with the help of online software contract which comes with a price tag of $32,445.
While that amount is nothing to scoff at, the numbers coming from the county may justify the cost.
Currently this year the department has brought in $511,000 of permitting fees which Owens explained was $200,000 more than last year.
“We did some research on various different products and Veoci is actually the better product for the county and will also help us in other departments as well,” Owens said.
“Environmental right-of-way, the fire marshal – we can all use this system together in order to benefit our citizens and industry coming in to try to get development permits.
“They can do this directly from online. They can even pay from online. And then they can go to each of the steps to eventually get approval from each of our departments without having to physically go to every department throughout the county.”
She continued by saying that it would not only streamline the process but keep foot traffic in the offices to a minimum and make the process move faster.
The reason this item was placed on the agenda was because the 2020 budget has already been approved. Owens explained that her department didn’t have enough time to compile all the data and research necessary to make a budget presentation in time and was hoping County Auditor David Wendel would help find a way to fund the contract.
“Mr. Wendel, you’re on,” Judge Krebs said with a laugh.
Wendel explained that since the county has already adopted the 2020 budget, the only option would be to pull money from the contingency fund.
“Because the law does allow us to do budget amendments for new sources of funds not anticipated in the budget, but it’s not additional funds that you already anticipated,” Wendel added. “For example, we already have a budget for permitting fees. If we collect more than what we estimate we can’t budget that into the current year.
“If it were an entirely new fee with that we had never collected before, we could do that.
“So your only option is contingency.”
He went on to explain to the court that was enough money in the contingency to fund the contract without any real issues.
Commissioner Pct. 4 Howard Gillespie said, “Well, if it won’t pressure the contingency and will help them streamline the processes and bring us more into this century, I’ll go ahead and make the motion to approve the expenditure.”
The request was unanimously approved by the court.
Paul Gonzales is the editor at the News of San Patricio and can be reached at 361-364-1270 or at mathisnews@mySouTex.com.