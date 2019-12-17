TAFT – Several Taft residents have been complaining about large trucks hauling dirt during the early morning hours as well as driving on newly fixed roads which they may damage carrying heavy loads
Construction on the new Taft ISD football field and track has been going on for the past three weeks, but Interim Superintendent Ricardo Treviño assures the local residents that the district is handling the current issues.
“I know, we received complaints and the city contacted us about this, so we let (drivers) know which roads they are supposed to take,” Treviño said. “I think they weren’t aware of what routes that take and so we just informed them and they should be taking the correct routes.”
Treviño assures the public that the large trucks also will stop soon all together as they near the end of that phase of construction.
Some residents were also not aware that a new football field and track was being built at all.
The issue with the field, and subsequent tennis courts which were built by the same company, is staff noticed soon after completion that the foundation was cracking and shifting. Taft ISD then went into litigation with the company and the matter has been dragging on for years until they recently settled for an undisclosed amount.
The new track and field cost about $2.7 million, most of which is being paid for by the settlement, and is estimated to be open in April of next year.
The district also has made it possible for student athletes to continue their practices during the construction.
“We’re making arrangements, so that students can run, or do all the events, at the junior high,” Treviño added. “We’re also going to create a sand pit, where they can run off the track into the sand pit and we do have a practice area that’s not part of the construction for our field events so we do have a spot for them.
“We’re just trying to eliminate the travel.”
A timetable for the tennis court construction was not given at the time.
“We’re just excited about getting our stadium – that we paid for and we asked for – and we’re looking forward to hosting some track meets and showing off our facilities,” he added.
Speaking with Treviño at his new office, which is located in one of many portable buildings that have been housing Taft ISD administration since Hurricane Harvey, the question arose – when will administration move into a permanent building?
“That’s a whole other thing,” Treviño said laughing. “We’re trying to get rid of these as soon as we can, but, again, you know we didn’t get what we wanted from the people that were sent down here to work with us, so we’re trying to exhaust everything we can to get to get what we need for our students.
“Right now our campuses are doing well, we do have some leaks here and there. but hopefully we can manage that.
“I think the big thing for us is just our administration building that’s in bad shape right now.”