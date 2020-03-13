New housing numbers continue to show county growing pains as officials attempt to fill market

SINTON – A serious issue has been plaguing the county even before new industries like Steel Dynamics, Inc. (SDI) decided to call San Patricio its home – where will the workers live?
“We have a lot of activity now with people looking to build warehouse space, industrial parks, housing and apartments; so there’s a lot going on and we’re currently working with 14 prospects,” said San Patricio County Economic Development Corporation (SPCEDC) Director Foster Edwards.
While county officials hope the new companies will hire locally, that still proves to be an issue as residents will be making more money and those without homes will most likely become homeowners for the first time. But will they have to then move to find a place to call their own?
WitMyer Coastal Bend Properties Co-Owner Dick Myers recently spoke to commissioners and delivered some hard numbers. He said San Patricio County currently has only 251 available houses on the market with another 22 that are under contract. Houses spend an average of 97 days on market with 321 homes sold in the last 180 days. Those with an average sale price of $197,000 spent 123 days on the market. Of those houses available, only about 100 are located in Portland with the rest scattered throughout the large county.
Edwards added that the county currently builds about 200 houses a year, but needs to be building about 700, not including any new industry or businesses that will undoubtably bring even more workers to the county.
“We are currently working with a couple of national developers who have the capability of coming in and building hundreds of houses a year,” Edwards said. “There’s other things in the pipeline as well, so we are working with these folks.
“One of them has got a subdivision planned, platted and zoned in Ingleside that will be announced pretty soon. It’s a fairly small subdivision, by their standards, it’s about 250 houses. But I’m optimistic that we’re going to see some other developments being announced pretty soon, not only in the Ingleside, Aransas Pass and Portland area, but also in the Sinton and Odem area. I’m very pleased about that.
“We certainly need more inventory. We have a housing shortage in this county and we have had one for a long time.”
Edwards also said that SPCEDC is hosting a meeting on March 31 at the Portland Community Center with Senior Vice President and Chief Economist for Stewart Title Dr. Ted Jones. Jones will give an update on the economy as well as give his expertise to the housing needs of the area.
Talking about developers, SPC Judge David Krebs added, “Well I hope they wake up and realize how much is going on here. I talked to the SDI folks and they’re trying to find places to put people they’re bringing in already. Some of them are moving towards Rockport or Calallen.”
Edwards said, “We have too many people that live in Nueces County. People that are actually buying houses in the far south side of Corpus Christi that work in our county. That’s not good.”
Myers added that while talking to one of the managers at Gulf Coast Growth Ventures a rather particular issue was brought up, one that hasn’t been mentioned during the housing shortage talks.
“We got on this discussion about no managers of the plants living next to the plants, and he brought up the point that a lot of the plant people are looking for that 15, 20, 30 minutes of downtime between their shift and the time they get home so they don’t yell at the kids and kick the dog,” Myers said.
“So SDI people are looking, because there are no houses is Sinton to buy, in the Calallen and Rockport area because that’s where some inventory is. But it’s going to be interesting because you’re going to have people at SDI buying in Portland and the people from Gulf Coast Growth Ventures are going to be buying somewhere else. So it’s kind of interesting how that dynamic works.”
He also mentioned one of the issues with the housing shortage is that according to the 2019 Texas Quarterly Housing, Homebuyers and Sellers report the median household income for homebuyers in the state is $101,700. The U.S. Census Bureau reported that Median Texas household income is $59,570. The median home price in Texas is $240,000 and $200,000 in Corpus Christi. Unfortunately builders can’t build houses for less than $200,000 which he added was a big part of the problem.
Time will tell what the future holds for the county and its booming economy, but it’s clear this is an issue first and foremost on many officials’ minds.
“We have a serious problem and it doesn’t look like we’ll have a solution for it very soon,” Krebs said.