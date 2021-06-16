A historical marker for the Dougherty House in San Patricio County states that the old house was once St. Paul’s Academy for Boys owned and operated by Robert Dougherty between 1827-1881.
While the house has sat in its same location since – battling hurricanes and severe weather issues – years of neglect are finally wearing down the old house, but will the county step up to save it?
Pct. 3 County Commissioner Lilly Wilkinson, who has vast experience rehabilitating historical homes, called upon the other commissioners to authorize the auditor’s office to seek a request for proposals on either replacing or repairing the roof of the Dougherty House.
“To start off with, the roof is the worst part of it,” Pct. 4 Commissioner Howard Gillespie said. “We need to fix that so it doesn’t do anymore damage to the rest of the structure.”
Wilkinson added, “I think instead of hiring an engineering firm to look at it, we just need a structural engineer to come out and look at it because I deal with them all the time and they only cost about $500.
“If you hire an engineering firm, you’re paying everyone in the firm.”
The house was gifted to the county by the Dougherty Foundation with the agreement to pay $500 a year for upkeep until it was either gifted to another foundation or sold to a private buyer with the stipulation that it must be repaired and opened to the public.
Since costs to repair the old house and open it to the public are estimated o to be around the 200,000 to 500,000 range, no one wants to touch it – including the county.
In 2019 the Rachel Foundation, which owns hundreds of acres adjacent to the San Pat County property, has shown interest in taking over the property from the county, but it seems the price tag to repair it has caused them to balk at the idea.
Even just to repair the roof commissioners are looking at about $50,000.
At the moment, the only thing commissioerns are trying to do it get a roofer to simply look at the roof and see what the repairs would actually cost.
“It’s a historical building so there might be other ways to get more money for it other than their foundation grant,” Gillespie said. “If we don’t stop the bleeding, at some point it’s just going to fall down.”
Wilkinson added, “This is what I do for a living, restore historical houses and I crawled under it and been all through it. I haven’t been up on the roof but I’ve looked inside of the attic and the reason you have some rafters that are bowing is there’s two reasons; one is from the roof being open, there’s a couple of large holes in it, and two roofs always sag from a weakened Foundation.”
She said that if they went through a governmental source they would be paying more than if she used the companies she’s used to dealing with to repair the foundation.
But at the moment, she just wants to fix the roof.
“Right now we just need to close the roof up and get it sealed, that’s it,” she said. “I recommend that we get a couple of roofers over there to look at it and see what it would cost.”
Commissioners voted to find someone to take a look at the roof and get estimates on repairs.
•pgonzales@mysoutex.com•