TAFT – Friends of the Taft City Parks publicly announced on Sept. 20 that a new playground will be built at Hidalgo Park on Dec. 14 with the help of KaBOOM!.
KaBOOM! is a national non-profit dedicated to giving all kids, especially those living in low-income areas, safe places to play.
Since it’s founding, the organization has helped build/repaired more than 17,000 play-spaces.
Friends of the Taft City Parks is a environmental 501(c)(3) Parks and Recreation organization that seeks to improve the quality of life for local residents of all ages through various social and recreational programs. Currently, they have partnerships with organizations such as the NFL, MLB and the NBA.
The organization was established a year after Hurricane Harvey landed in 2017.
Ryan Trevino, chief executive officer & chairman for Friends of the Taft City Parks, said the organization first noticed the playground’s current condition in October of 2018.
“A lot of the playground structure is just rusted away,” said Trevino. “It’s not very kid friendly at the moment.”
Along with the current conditions, the playground is also not ADA compliant, something the organization and city seek to change in December.
“We want to give all our youths the ability to get out and play and enjoy what their city park has to offer,” said Trevino.
Since October of 2018, the organization has been working with the city for a new playground.
“It’s really a community project and a community effort. We have a lot of great people from the city assisting us, as well as members from other organizations here in Taft,” said Trevino.
Trevino said along with the need for a new playground, the organization wanted to better serve the children living within the Hidalgo Park area.
“A lot of the kids that we service with our organization are from this area, and they normally walk to our programs,’ said Trevino. “One goal is to ensure there is a fully-functional park within a ten minute walking distance from every child in Taft, as recommend by the National Recreation and Park Association, and this new play system is the first step in to doing that. Right now, we’re seeing kids walk across Highway 181 just to play at the next available park located on Green Avenue.”
Friends of the Taft City Parks offers a wide variety of programs for youths and adults, such as kickball, flag football, basketball and more.
Additionally, as part of organization’s mission, they want to encourage children to play in the parks more.
“The overall goal is just to get the kids back into the parks and keep them active,” said Trevino. “The new play system will encourage these kids to come out and see that their community is invested in them and working hard to make sure they each have the opportunity to be a kid, just as we did growing up.”
The playground, itself, will be funded by KaBOOM!’s funding partner, Rebuild Texas, and is free of cost to the community.
The Rebuild Texas Fund was established after Hurricane Harvey hit in 2017 and their funds have been reserved to help impacted communities such as Taft and the surrounding areas.
Along with KaBOOM! and the Rebuild Texas Fund, the city of Taft and the Taft Housing Authority are also community partners for the project.
The current playground at Hidalgo Park is 9,500 square feet. Trevino said the plan is to reduce it to 2,500 square feet and make it ADA compliant.
“When you look at it, a lot of the playground is just spaced out which is why the square footage is so high,” said Trevino. “With the KaBOOM! grant, the new play system will be more confined and provide many more ways for a child to play and engage, as opposed to running from one play system to another. In addition, this will allow more space to become available to provide enhancement projects, such as shaded benches, which are also covered under the grant.”
A project kickoff meeting is set for Oct. 8. The meeting will be led by the KaBOOM! project manager and will include a portion for both children and adults.
During the children’s design session at 4 p.m., kids will have a chance to draw their dream playground. Their drawings will be used for inspiration for the final playground design.
During the adult’s planning meeting at 5:30 p.m., the community will learn more about the project and join the planning committee. Additionally, the community will get to use the children’s drawing to help pick out playground equipment and the colors for the design.
A location has yet to be decided on for the sessions.
The building day for the playground is set for Dec. 14. Trevino said the organization will be looking for volunteers to help build the playground on that day.
For more information regarding the event or to sign-up to volunteer, contact Trevino at rtrevino@taftparks.org or friendsoftaft.parks@gmail.com.
