The San Patricio County Elections Office is eyeing a brand new security system to be added to the Elections building located at 410 W Market Street in Sinton.
After receiving a security grant in 2020 by the state of Texas from funding allocated through the Help America Vote Act (HAVA), the San Patricio County Elections Office has heard bids from four different vendors regarding installing the new security system.
“With that grant it has made it possible to add as much security to our Election building as possible,” SPC Elections Administrator Pamela Hill said. “I believe this is a much needed feature for the office.”
At a recent Commissioners Court, the bid by Dynamark Security Systems was approved, as it came in with the best price overall. With a total cost of nearly $13,000, the Dynamark security system would be installed -- featuring an eight-door-access control system, electro-magnetic locks and monthly monitoring -- along with an added storage room for equipment and an entrance to the building’s voting room.
All of this, of course, is to further secure the sanctity of votes cast by every citizen in San Patricio.
Hill added, “With the security that Dynamark will be adding to our building I feel like we are adding another layer of security and keeping the integrity of every election secure.”
•jwillden@mysoutex.com•