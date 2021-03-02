Another big change is coming to San Patricio County, one that will change the landscape of Sinton even further.
During commissioners court last week, Brown Reynolds Watford (BRW) Architects brought in a team to give a presentation on a feasibility study they conducted on the county courthouse that addresses whether the current courthouse or other available buildings in the county seat can be renovated, or new spaces built, to provide the operational spacing required to deliver the county’s judiciary functions.
In other words, the courthouse is packed and they need room to grow and are looking to build or use existing space for a county courthouse annex building.
The county is looking to move five courtrooms, the judges and their staff, all of the clerks, all of the attorneys and a suite for pretrial and adult probation to run drug tests.
“We really love coming to this courthouse because everyone’s so open and friendly, but security wise, it’s maybe not the tightest,” Project Architect Ray Holliday said, addressing an issue County Judge David Krebs has been trying to fix since he took office.
Another issue is that when inmates are brought into the courthouse for a trial, they are out in the open along with other residents visiting various other offices that are housed there.
Holliday, along with Project Coordinator Chloe Mengers and Project Designer Chandler Fleming, gave several different options for the county that would somewhat deliver on what commissioners wanted and needed over a nearly hour-long presentation. They showed plans which included utilizing the SPC Appraisal District building (the old Walmart) which has offices in it but also houses storage and Sinton Community Center. That entire space would be transformed to add more attorney offices, meeting rooms and courtrooms.
Another option would be adding on to the existing courthouse and taking up a large portion of the parking lot and addressing accessibility issues, especially when it comes to older residents or those with disabilities.
“It’s so hard to get into older buildings,” Fleming said. “And it’s hard to change the function of a 100 year old building.
“So, putting any type of circulation in this project was almost a waste of that building or other amenities.”
It was the last option that commissioners seemed to like the most and will more than likely pursue once this phase of the study is completed.
“Our plan is to buy 25 acres (across from the appraisal district),” Judge Krebs said. “We’ll have a lot more expansion and growth out there.”
This option will include a brand-new, state-of-the-art two-story building near the highway with more room to expand in the future which seemed to impress everyone at the hearing.
And it’s expensive.
“So the primary concern was circulation, you have about three different groups that need to circulate without interacting with each other,” Mengers said. “So you have the public, you have the person in custody and you have the judges and the court staff and all of the employees – the attorneys and clerks. Ideally they would not interact outside of a very specific setting, such as the courtroom of customer service window.”
The projected cost of constructing the annex building, so far, is nearly $49 million.
“Again, these are just rough sketches and so forth,” Holliday added. “We were just trying to get a handle on the square footage of what would be needed for building something that would last the next 50 plus years.”
With San Patricio County Auditor David Wendel out for the week, commissioners plan on reviewing the study with him to begin getting the financial right and possibly moving forward with the project.
“We could go with the (appraisal district building), and it would work for today, but if we did that, 10 years down the road would be looking to build another building,” Krebs said. “We have to look at 50 years down the road and how this new complex will serve this county.”
