With the country growing faster than ever, the county has had issues keeping track of its own infrastructure. With buildings and roads popping up throughout, it’s been hard to keep track of where they are located and, more importantly, who is responsible for paying for them.
AG3 Group LLC President and CEO Ayda Gonzalez visited commissioners last week to provide a solution with her Geographic Information System (GIS) platform.
Their website explains that AG3 is a firm whose personnel have provided civil engineering, surveying, geospatial (photogrammetry and LiDAR), project management and general construction and inspection services.
For San Patricio County, the company will be performing land surveys and then create a database for all the infrastructure, beginning with Pct. 1 Commissioner Sonia Lopez’s territory. AG3 also opened up an office inside the Sinton Chamber of Commerce’s location in order to stay inside the county as it tries to connect other GIS databases already collected in cities such as Portland.
“We’re excited to be here and look forward to continuing to work with the county and the city as well,” Gonzalez said. “What happens in a lot of cities and counties is the infrastructure knowledge goes away with people as they retire or leave. So, every time you start up a new project, nobody knows where any of the infrastructure is. Where utilities are. How old they are.
“GIS is a platform where you can put all of this data into a super easy user-friendly platform that anybody can access, or people that the county and or the city feels should be allowed to access.
“You can keep it as private as you want, or as public as you want.
She said that if developers or contractors are coming through and doing new projects, they can have access to the database so they know what’s around them. She also said that AG3 will provide training to county staff so once all the information is collected, they can update and run the system themselves should they want to.
Of course this system isn’t free and commissioner Lopez will be looking for the $25,000 startup fee in her budget before allocating another $30,000 in her budget for 2023. The initial startup will take care of the setup of the database along with streets, parcels and owners throughout Sinton. The $30,000 next year will take care of drainage structures, sizes and elevations along with county signage. Also, if a city wants to pitch in and help, the cost can be divvied up between different entities depending on the need.
“We’re not only engineers, we’re also surveyors, so we were able to reduce the price because we’ll be performing our own survey and acquiring some of the information as needed,” Gonzalez said.
San Patricio County Emergency Management Coordinator Sara Williams knows all about the importance of GIS databases and was eager to speak about what it can do for the county.
“In the Emergency Management Department we actually have a GIS person who specializes in 911 addressing that we maintained to help with the computer aided dispatch,” Williams said. “This system is how we know where things are located with all the addresses – households, businesses and everything within the county.
“This would definitely build upon what we already have, and maybe some of the data that we have would help them get started.”
She also said that the collected information would be useful in case of disasters and could be used by FEMA or other aid organizations.
“New developments are coming in but maybe there’s a certain street that may not be a part of the actual county or city,” Gonzalez said. “Maybe it’s a private road that the county’s been maintaining and they didn’t know, so we’ll come in and kind of clean a lot of that up so that you actually know what really is the company’s responsibility and what’s private and so forth.
“So I think that helps to see the information and what you’ll see in this database will be accurate. That’s what we’re vying for as well.”
Williams added, “I’m a GIS person from early on in my career, so to me, this is actually kind of an exciting proposition.”
