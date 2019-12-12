New wheels for county WIC

SINTON – The county’s Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants and Children (WIC) program will soon be getting some new wheels.
San Patricio County WIC Director Meliza Garcia attended Monday’s Commissioners Court hearing to ask commissioners to accept Community Action Partnership’s donation of a conversion van to be used by the county’s WIC program.
The van will be titled in the county’s name as well as be required to provide insurance, maintenance and use the van to further WIC’s program.
Garcia said, “WIC had extra funding this year so I applied and was given the option to obtain (the van) for the county.”
The van will include a 4KW generator, a folding step stool, a safety tower space heater, power strips, all-in-one infant station and a portable adult/infant measuring station as well as other amenities.
Garcia also said that the van would be used in case of natural disasters.
“If there’s an emergency where a hurricane hits, we’ll be mobile and be able to perform services in those areas,” she added.
The court voted for WIC to receive the van and they have plans to pick it up this weekend in Tyler.
