The Odem Area Lions Club recently made donations to the Odem High School Student Council and the Odem Volunteer Fire Department.
The donation to the OHS Student Council was to support a “goodie bag” project the council was completing for 20 student athletes who would be competing in the Special Olympics. Items donated included bandanas, lip balm, Rice Krispies Treats, Haribo Gummy Bears, cheese and cracker packets and raisins. The club wanted to support the students’ efforts in showing care for others.
The donation to the firefighters was to express appreciation for their service to the Odem and Edroy communities and surrounding areas. The club donated snack items like beef jerky, trail mix, chips, cookies, peanuts and crackers that firefighters could take with them on the trucks, providing something they could eat quickly to keep their energy going.