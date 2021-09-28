Odem High School kicks off the 2021-2022 school year with a few new teachers and staff members to the campus. Although the campus retained the majority of our employees, we were excited to welcome four new staff members to OHS. The new staff members were welcomed to OEISD during our annual district convocation. The new teachers, coaches and staff members include Esmeralda Almaguer, Adrian Pena, Bianca Romero and Melody Martinez.
Esmeralda Almaguer previously taught Spanish at Calallen High School for six years and a total of 10 years in education. This year she will be teaching Spanish I and II at OHS and she will also teach Spanish I for Odem Junior High students. Prior to teaching she obtained a bachelor’s degree from Texas A&M University in Kingsville. Furthermore, Mrs. Almaguer joins the Odem Owl family with her husband, Omar Almaguer. Mr. Almaguer is in his third year at OHS and teaches principles of construction, introduction to welding, and construction technology.
Adrian Pena is a first-year teacher at Odem High School. Coach Pena is an inclusion teacher in the special education department. Coach Pena is originally from Banquete and graduated from Banquete High School in 2016. After high school he attended the University of Texas – Rio Grande Valley. He obtained a bachelor’s in business and played baseball for the Vaqueros. Currently, he is continuing his education as he pursues a master’s in healthcare administration from UTRGV. Coach Pena is also an assistant football and baseball coach for the Owls.
Bianca Romero is a first-year special education paraprofessional for OHS. Ms. Romero is a graduate of Odem High School. As a student at OHS she played all sports and excelled in volleyball and basketball for the Lady Owls. Ms. Romero was an active student-athlete who was involved in many clubs and organizations. Ms. Romero recently earned an associate’s degree in early childhood education and is currently pursing a bachelor’s in interdisciplinary studies through Texas A&M-Corpus Christi. Ms. Romero intends to pursue a career in education.
Finally, we had to replace our high school secretary, Lisa Pereida. Mrs. Pereida served as a secretary in OEISD for 17 years and was recently promoted to human resources assistant and is recognized for her strong work ethic and dedication to the district. The campus was fortunate to find a talented replacement in Melody Martinez. Mrs. Martinez is a graduated of Mathis High School where she played all sports, was an active FFA member, NHS president, and student council member. After high school Mrs. Martinez had a successful 10-year career as a risk management assistant with Navy-Army Credit Union. Mrs. Martinez joined our staff on registration day and has been welcoming students, parents, and visitors to the campus ever since.
The four new staff members join a veteran staff who are all excited about the 2021-2022 school year.