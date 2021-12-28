As we quickly arrive to the end of the first semester, it has been a successful one with opportunities for parent involvement as well as occasions where students were encouraged to spread kindness, spirit, and unity.
In November, we had the first of our music performances with the third grade Patriotic Performance. We also had a successful Literacy Night, in conjunction with our elementary school, where students and parents had the chance to participate or take-home literacy building activities to do as a family.
Parents also had an opportunity to walk alongside their child during our annual Turkey Trot. Students were able to share their spirit during Homecoming, Red Ribbon Week and the 12 Days of Christmas as they dressed up and participated in the designated days.
We are currently seeking canned food donations for our district food drive.
Academically, teachers have created learning environments where students feel challenged and enticed academically. Our students have been working hard to master content taught as well as strengthen skills and TEKS they have previously struggled with.
Students have been utilizing computer-based intervention programs such as Imagine Math and IStation for Reading. Teachers have also strategically used our WIN time to meet with students in small groups to work toward mastery of individual needs.
We also had several students participate in UIL and dedicated time afterschool to prepare for our District UIL meet which occurred in Mathis this year. It was great to be able to hold the meet in person and have our students interact with students from surrounding areas.
We are proud of our students, and we are glad they did well. We are thankful for all the hard work our UIL coaches dedicated this season.
Our 2021 UIL winners include:
Third grade
Music Memory Team
Third place: Daniel Williams, Hazel Davila, Elena Gallardo, Mallory Martinez, Jacob Laurel
Fourth grade
Oral Reading
Fourth place – Carter Boehme
Fifth grade
Listening Skills
Fifth place – Zoey Torres
Number Sense
Second place – Alysel Huerta
Ready Writing
Third place – Alysel Huerta
Maps, Charts and Graphs
Fifth place – Koby Candela
We look forward to the spring semester and as always, we strive to give our students our very best. We are so fortunate and privileged that we serve your students.
Parents thank you for working with us as we help prepare our students for academic success.