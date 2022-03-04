Odem Junior High School continues to look for ways to nurture each student’s academic, social and emotional demands.
We have worked and continue to expand our supportive measures that impact each area to ensure students are met where they are and grown to their highest level.
The Owlets are heading into the exciting athletic spring season. Our students interested in baseball, softball and track have already been tackling their preparation for the fantastic upcoming schedule. They are steadily conditioning with tremendous enthusiasm for the field.
In the world of track, our Owlets take to competition and look forward to the delight of hosting the Odem Track Meet Tuesday, March 8. We know each of our OJH students will work diligently to advance their best efforts.
They continue to show their dedication and skill to each event for a busy competitive spring season. We look forward to seeing what OJH Owlets are capable of achieving!
OJH continues to provide student involvement opportunities for both, academic and extracurricular. We will be competing at the UIL Academic Meet February 18 - 19. Each student has strived for growth amongst these interesting times. We know this will showcase their beautiful array of skills, gifts, and knowledge.
Yet, even with all the activities taken/taking place, our 6th-8th grade students are steadily preparing for their STAAR assessments rapidly approaching in May. Our staff have been diligently working alongside our students to ensure they obtain the utmost success on their upcoming assessments.
Upcoming Assessments (upon return from spring break):
• 6th, 7th, 8th Grade Reading Benchmark
• 6th, 7th, 8th Grade Mathematics Benchmark
• 8th Grade Social Studies Benchmark
• 8th Grade Science Benchmark
May STAAR Assessments:
• Algebra 1 EOC
• 8th Grade Science STAAR
• 8th Grade Social Studies STAAR
• 6th, 7th, & 8th Grade Math STAAR
• 6th, 7th, & 8th Grade Reading STAAR
Finally, those who have been dedicated to their academics, OJH is preparing for National Junior Honor Society (NJHS) applications. NJHS provides a solid foundation for ambitious middle school level students as they prepare for their high school and higher education pursuits. OJH wishes to recognize those that have maintained their studies.
We are proud of all our students and look forward to seeing their success socially and academically via the activities and assessments of the final semester.
Thank you for the opportunity to serve your students each day. It has and continues to be a privilege. OJH and its families together can make the most difference in our student’s success.