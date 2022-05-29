The Odem Area Lions Club was recently out in Odem promoting the Lions Eye Bank of Texas and White Cane Day.
Lions provided information, sold raffle tickets and collected donations to benefit the Lion Eye Bank of Texas and gave out free doughnuts. One of the people who stopped by the booth was Ernie Mejia, who shared a story about the Lions Club providing him with glasses upon his return from military service in Vietnam. He said the Lions Club was able to respond more quickly than the Veterans Administration when he was in need.
The Lions Eye Bank of Texas (LEBT)is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization, located in the Texas Medical Center at Baylor College of Medicine in the Cullen Eye Institute. It was established in 1953 by Baylor College of Medicine and the Lions Clubs of the Texas Gulf Coast. LEBT provides corneal tissue for more than 1,100 people needing ‘second sight’ each year.
“Dedicated to sight restoration by collecting and distributing donor eyes for corneal transplantation and research, primarily in Texas, but also throughout the world,” the Lions Club said.
LEBT is a partnership of two key resources committed to sight enhancement and improvement. The Department of Ophthalmology at Baylor provides the clinical resources of corneal specialists and others to assist in the oversight, training and quality management of eye banking and corneal transplants.
Honoring the challenge of Helen Keller to be Knights for the Blind, the Lions Clubs have demonstrated more than a century of commitment to fighting for the correction and rehabilitation of sight-threatening conditions. These combined resources create one of the leading eye banks in the United States.