Odem PD receives donated speeding sign

ODEM – At Odem’s First National Night Out on Saturday, the police department received a donated speeding sign from two concerned businesses.
The speeding sign was donated by Brittney Thomas with San Patricio Collision Center and Danny Jennings with ELCO Auctions.
The speeding sign will alert drivers how fast they are driving and will be moved around the town.
Both representatives for both businesses stated they donated the sign to the city as an advocate for safety and awareness.
“Highway 77 is a very busy highway. We have a lot of out of town traffic,” said Thomas, “We are trying to put speeding and accidents to a stop and help people be aware of their surroundings.”
When the Odem police department was first established in 2018, Thomas said they did receive some backlash for trying to let community members know what they were doing wrong and trying to keep them safe.
Thomas and Jennings wanted to assist in the safety aspect and making people aware how to be safe while driving.
Odem Chief of Police Gerald Ochoa said the police department is grateful to Thomas and Jennings’ donation.
He said plans to use it effectively by moving it to different locations in town and letting the public know when he does so.
Ochoa added that his office is always open to the public and welcomes the positive and negative comments about how the police department is executing its job.
