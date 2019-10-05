Odem PD to host first ever National Night Out event

ODEM – For the first time in Odem’s history, the town will participate in its own National Night Out.
According to the National Night Out’s website, the event is an annual community-building campaign that promotes police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie to make neighborhoods safer, more caring places in which to live. The state of Texas and select areas celebrate the first Tuesday in October.
For National Night Out, neighborhoods usually host block parties, festivals, parades, cookouts and various other community events with safety demonstrations, seminars, youth events, visits from emergency personnel, exhibits and much more.
“Back then they used to use National Night Out for like neighborhood watches,” said Odem Chief of Police Gerald Ochoa. “This is kind of the same thing, but we bring them out, we try to bring all of our services out that way the community knows, what’s available for them out there. Same time know that we’re working with together.”
The Odem Police Department was just established in October of 2018.
Odem Mayor Billy Huerta said the chief of police approached him with the idea of hosting its first annual National Night Out.
“We’ve got 911 service, we’ve got the police department, EMS, which is our ambulance and then we have our own volunteer fire department. The community can come out, meet all of them and see what they do,” the mayor said.
“I think it’s a great idea. It’s our first and hopefully we can get a good turnout.”
The annual event currently has over 30 supporters and sponsors.
The chief said he is excited to host the event and looks forward to the community coming out.
“Come out and enjoy it,” Ochoa said. “I want the community to understand that the police department is here to help them.
“I want to make it know that if they need anything, we’re just phone call away, not only for emergencies, but also persistence, and just not for negative calls but also for the positives.”
National Night Out will take placing on Oct. 5 from 6 to 10 p.m. at the Odem High School parking lot.
It will feature all of Odem’s services, safety information, giveaways, free food and pony rides, and games. There will also be special appearance of a princess character and other characters in costume as well.