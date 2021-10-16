It has been a fast start to the school year thus far. We realize that the pandemic has deeply impacted learning in the last two school years. Regardless of the situations our students have faced, they have persevered and learned to problem solve and work hard.
Odem Intermediate teachers and staff are so proud of the efforts our students have made and we are continuing to work diligently to plan to meet the needs of all students. Our hope this year is to accelerate learning and bridge learning gaps.
We have analyzed assessment data and created individual plans for students. Our master schedule was created with opportunities for enrichment for students during WIN time. Throughout the year, our teachers will continue to be creative as they create enticing ways to work with students in small groups.
During this time, they will focus on TEKS and skills they are struggling with. They will also embed opportunities to use both Istation for Reading and Imagine Math. Both computer-based programs work at each student’s individual level and generate a personalized plan per student. The programs guarantee that the more time students spend utilizing the program the more progress they’ll see at the end of the year.
Parents, please encourage your child(ren) to spend time at home working on either of these programs. Please urge your students to share what they are working on at school and have them explain whatever strategies or skills they are utilizing in the classroom. Your involvement means so much. Research shows that parent involvement has a deep impact on students’ academic success. Throughout the course of the year, we will have opportunities for you to collaborate with staff and to involve you in your child(ren)’s learning.
We can do this together.
We are so fortunate and privileged that we serve your students. Thank you for your partnership and we look forward to our continued collaboration throughout the 2021-2022 school year.