Fall is upon us and the 2021-2022 school year is off to a great start. We are excited to partner with you as we make this your child’s best year ever.
Whether you already have a child attending Odem Elementary School or are new to the OES family, we are honored that you have chosen to entrust your child into our care. We are excited that you are now part of the OES Learning Community.
The teachers and staff have been planning for this coming school year since last spring. We have put a considerable time in planning our work in the areas of reading, math and school climate. I have been a part of these efforts and am very excited about their potential within our campus. We will be including short updates regarding our school improvement efforts in academic and social emotional work in each of our OES six -weeks newsletters this year, as well as on Living Tree, Facebook, and our school website. I encourage you to read the information as it comes your way and take an active part in supporting our efforts.
This fall, you will see a number of new staff members at Odem Elementary. We are excited to have them be a part of our school community. Please help me in welcoming Lauren Cook (pre-K-4), Isidra Torres (kindergarten), Naomi Moreno (long-term substitute), Emily Buckner, Elsa Martinez and Stephani Sanchez (first grade), Christi Batey and Marlena Bush (second grade), school nurse Elisa Garza, RN and paraprofessionals Maria Garza (reading), Victoria Flores (SPED), Isabel Salazar (music).
OES Teachers will be reaching out to parents/guardians regarding Parent/Teacher conferences that will be taking place during the first two weeks of October. Please schedule your preferred time as this will give you the opportunity to speak to the teacher regarding your child’s progress and areas in need of growth.
I would also like to invite you to our Family Literacy Night that will be held on Thursday, Oct. 21 at the OIS/OJH Cafetorium from 5:30-6:30 p.m. There will be fun and interactive reading activities planned for students and their families to participate in.
We look forward to seeing everyone there!