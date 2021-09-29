Teachers and staff happily welcomed students back to school at Odem-Edroy ISD on Aug. 16.
There is always excitement surrounding the freshness of a new year and OEISD works hard at providing academic opportunities to students that accelerate and enrich their learning experiences. Our goals are for our students’ learning to flow from one grade level to the next with minimal gaps.
Odem-Edroy provides students the opportunity to accelerate their learning in their core classes. Just to name a few: Kindergarten through second grade classes use reading eggs and math seeds, third grade through eight grade classes use Istation for reading and Imagine Math for math.
During the first few weeks of school, the program will test the students. Once the program screens your child, the it will create a pathway designed to address any achievement gaps that were determined from this screener. These programs are web based and can be accessed from home.
It is recommended that students with achievement gaps spend up to 90 minutes per week on these programs. Also, there are incentives built into the program for your child and for their class.
We hope everyone has a great year!