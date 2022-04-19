Hello, again to all of our Odem and Edroy families and community members. We are quickly approaching the end of the 2021-2022 school year. As the Special Programs director, I coordinate district programs including the following: Special Education, Gifted & Talented, English Second Language, Dyslexia and Response to Intervention. One of my main areas of focus is Special Education.
We have some great things going on in our schools. On April 9, students will compete in the Special Olympics competition at Cabaniss Field in Corpus Christi. Special Olympics gives students the opportunity to compete and be successful in sports while at the same time increasing self-esteem and parent/community involvement. We would also like to thank Tiffany Rieffanaugh and Bianca Romero for coaching our Special Olympics team this year. We wish our students the best of luck at the meet.
At Odem Elementary School, special needs students are working hard to learn daily routines in the special education and the general education classroom. Students come in ready to play, work, and sing. They are capable of transitioning in the classroom with different activities including learning the alphabet, letter sounds, working on activity folders and task boxes and coloring, cutting and pasting. They are forming friendships and have brilliant young minds.
At Odem Intermediate School, special education students have participated in multiple celebrations this semester: stock show, 100th day of school and Red Ribbon Week. Working together and being good sportsmanship are some of our overall goals in the classroom.
In science, they are learning about life cycles and tracking the weather. Our students are practicing reading and recognizing sight words. In math, students are reviewing addition and subtraction skills and learning how to multiply. We are excited about springtime and have several activities planned for the remainder of the school year.
At Odem Junior High and High School, students are working on daily living skills, life skills and organizational skills. They complete household chores and cook meals on Fridays.
In math, students are working on number recognition up to division, telling time, and money skills. A special project that students are working on is a research project. Our students are researching a country and creating a presentation for the class. Students will be presenting their information using google slides, videos, and student created brochures and books.
In the area of occupational preparation, students are preparing for responsibilities related to the workplace. They focus on work skills including filling out a self-awareness, job application, interviewing, job skills, and socialization.
Parents who have children in special education play an important role in their child’s education. It is imperative that we work together as partners to develop an individualized plan for each child.
No matter who the child is, what the child suffers from, or the environment the child lives in, they are able to succeed. The encouragement of our community is essential for the success of our school district and is greatly appreciated.