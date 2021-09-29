As Tropical Storm Nicholas barreled towards the Gulf Coast, its sights set on San Patricio County, local and state officials readied in record time for a disaster.
Last Monday, shortly after commissioners court, San Patricio County Judge David Krebs signed a declaration of local disaster for the county which read, “The National Weather Service has issued a hazardous weather outlook that includes San Patricio County as our county is currently under a tropical storm warning as well as flash flood and storm surge watches. Because of the possibility of severe weather, Judge Krebs likewise announced an emergency closing of San Patricio County facilities beginning today at 11 a.m.
“San Patricio County residents in low lying areas subject to flooding must take immediate precautions to plan for such rainfall and flooding. Rainfall totals of 4 to 8 inches with locally higher amounts possible.
“Area residents are asked to take necessary precautions to protect lives and secure property. All non-essential vehicle travel should be limited beginning today and continuing until Tuesday morning due to possible flooding and dangerous wind having possible significant impacts across the Coastal Bend.”
Several local departments and agencies began posting updates on social media regarding the coming storm how residents can prepare.
Nicholas briefly turned into a Category 1 hurricane before hitting landfall further north than originally expected, leaving San Pat and its residents with a few light showers.
The county, having suffered it’s fair share of storms over the years, seems prepped for any more disasters that do – or don’t – hit the coast.
“We had hard rain but it didn’t last too long” Gregory Mayor Geronimo Garcia said. “I don’t know if it was by the grace of God or what but it spared us, so that was good.”
