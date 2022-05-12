Odem Junior High School Owlets have had an exciting athletic spring season. We know each of our OJH students worked diligently to optimize their abilities. They continue to show their dedication and skill at each event for a busy competitive spring season.
OJH students are also steadily preparing for their STAAR assessments rapidly approaching in May. Our staff continues to continually work alongside our students to ensure they obtain the utmost success on their upcoming assessments.
Upcoming Assessments:
Thursday, May 5
8th Grade Science STAAR
Friday, May 6
8th Grade Social Studies STAAR
Tuesday, May 10
6th, 7th and 8th Grade Math STAAR & 8th Grade Algebra 1 EOC
Tuesday, May 11
6th, 7th and 8th Grade Reading STAAR
Congratulations to our National Junior Honor Society (NJHS) inductees. They have worked persistently to maintain their academic performance.
As they grow, NJHS will continue to provide a solid foundation for our aspiring middle level students as they prepare for their high school and higher education pursuits.
We are proud of all our students and look forward to seeing their success socially and academically via the activities and assessments of the final six weeks. OJH and its families together can make the most difference in our student’s success. Thank you for the opportunity to serve your students each day. It has and continues to be a privilege.
OJH and its families together can make the most difference in our student’s success.