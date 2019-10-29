Old Mathis cotton gin receives funding for rehab as EDC gears up for new business

SINTON – Mathis Economic Development Corporation Executive Director Doug Dowler made an appearance before commissioners last Monday Oct. 21 to get some help with a business venture heading Mathis’ way.
Dowler was looking to purchase the old Mathis cotton gin, which is basically nothing more than a red brick shell at this point, but holds history for the city.
He explained that the taxing entity had foreclosed on the property and it’s now held in trust by the Mathis Independent School District.
“We are offering to pay the full amount of the back taxes which is the $1,986.68,” Dowler explained to the court.
“Then after we spend the $41,000 in rehab, which could be slightly more after all is said and done, we ask for it to be rebated back to us through the Chapter 381 agreement.”
Chapter 381 of the Local Government Code allows counties to provide incentives encouraging developers to build in their jurisdictions. Basically, the county will give them a grant for the funds used to get the property up to snuff.
“The property has not been on the tax roll for decades,” Dowler said. “And they’ve not received any taxes in several years, so now we just promise that we would spend our monies on the restoration of the project, putting it back on the tax rolls for the increase value and they’ll be able to recover those fees very quickly.”
Dowler also said that there is a business already interested in the property which would bring in more jobs and taxes once a deal is made.
“I think this is great,” San Patricio County Judge David Krebs said. “It gets us more economic development in the Mathis area.
“There’s a good opportunity with IH-37 over there, and we just need to get more housing and business there so we’re trying to help. And this is a beginning.
“Mr. Dowler is doing some great things over there in Mathis.”
Paul Gonzales is the editor at the News of San Patricio and can be reached at 361-364-1270 or at mathisnews@mySouTex.com.